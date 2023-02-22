The Box Butte Shooting Sports members attended the Kimball Contest on Sunday, February 12th. In BB Gun 9-10 year old division, Ford Swanson placed 15th. In the 13-15 year old division Makenna Quick placed 1st and Ashley Carr 2nd. In AR Precision, Makenna Quick was awarded 3rd in the 13-14 year old division and Ashley Carr won the 15-18 year olds. For AR Sporter, Makenna Quick received 2nd in the 13-14 year olds and Ashley Carr won the 15-18 year olds.

This last Sunday the members competed at the Panhandle Best in Hyannis. In the 8 year old division Brecken Helms placed 2nd. In the 9-10 year old division Ford Swanson placed 23rd. In the 13-15 year old division Makenna Quick won, Ashley Carr received 2nd, and Katrina Karell 5th. In Air Rifle Sporter contest for the 13-14 year old division. Makenna Quick placed 2nd and Katrina Karell received 8th. Ashley Carr won the 15-18 year old division. In the Air Rifle Precision Contest for the 13-14 year old division Makenna Quick placed 3rd and Katrina Karell received 8th. Ashley Carr won the 15-18 year old division.