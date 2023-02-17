Brecken Helms won the 8-year-old BB Gun division. Ford Swanson placed 17th in the 9-10 year old. In the 13-15 year old division, Ashley Carr won, Makenna Quick received 2nd, and Katrina Karell placed 6th.

In the Air Rifle Sporter contest, Makenna Quick placed 3rd and Katrina Karell in the 13-14 year old division. Ashley Carr won the 15-18 year old division. In the 13-14 year old Air Rifle Precision, Makenna Quick placed third and Katrina Karell placed 9th. In the 15-18 year old division, Ashley Carr won.