Have you ever wondered what 4-H has to offer? Would your young person like to participate in a club atmosphere, 4-H workshop or exhibit and item at the Box Butte County fair? Every year, Nebraska 4-H Month brings thousands of young people, parents, volunteers, and alumni together to celebrate all the ways in which 4-H helps youth find a place where they belong.

On Monday, February 20 the Extension Office will be holding a Connect with 4-H Open House from 4-6 p.m. at the Extension Office on 415 Black Hills. Come create a 4-H clover project, learn more about projects and programs, get enrolled in 4-H and enjoy some tasty treats. By becoming enrolled 4-H members, youth have the opportunity to join a club, exhibit projects at the county and State Fair, participate in contests, and apply for special awards and recognition. We encourage those that haven’t looked into 4-H to connect with a current 4-H member, 4-H alumni or connect with the Box Butte County Extension Office. This event is sponsored by the Box Butte County 4-H Council.

4-H is Nebraska’s largest youth development organization – empowering nearly 140,000 across the state with the skills to lead for a lifetime. With the support of 12,000 volunteers, Nebraska 4-H helps youth develop and practice life skills through clubs, camps, school enrichment, afterschool, and special interest programs. In Box Butte County, more than 200 4-H members and 50+ volunteers are involved in 4-H.

To learn more about how to get involved, visit https://4h.unl.edu.