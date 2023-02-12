Every year, Nebraska 4-H Month brings thousands of young people, parents, volunteers, and alumni together to celebrate all the ways in which 4-H helps youth find a place where they belong. Nebraska 4-H in Box Butte County invites community members to celebrate!

4-H Spirit Week February 1-4

4-H Volunteer & Sponsor Appreciation Week February 5-11

4-H Giving Back Week February 12-18

4-H Project Show & Tell Week February 19-25

4-H Connect Week February 26-28

Box Butte County 4-H will observe 4-H Month this year by encouraging families to enroll youth in 4-H to learn more about what 4-H has to offer. Area schools in grades K-5th will have the opportunity to participate in a coloring contest. Youth and Adults can all take part and enjoy some of the fun themed weeks throughout the month of February. During spirit week, February 1st-4th, youth and adults can wear green or a 4-H shirt if you have one. We encourage our youth to thank a 4-H volunteer, sponsor or supporter and show their appreciation by writing them a thank you note during Appreciation Week on February 5th-11th. Giving Back week, February 12th-18th, we encourage all to give back to their local communities or plan a community service project. 4-H Project Show & Tell week, February 19th-25th, youth can share their past, present or future 4-H projects. During 4-H Connect week, February 26th-28th we encourage those that haven’t looked into 4-H to connect with a current 4-H member, 4-H alumni or connect with the Box Butte County Extension Office. The Extension Office will be holding a Connect with 4-H Open House on Monday, February 20th from 4-6 PM at the Extension Office on 415 Black Hills. Come create a 4-H clover project, learn more about other projects and programs, get enrolled in 4-H and enjoy some snacks. Sponsored by the Box Butte County 4-H Council.

In addition to celebrating, youth are invited to join 4-H and complete the annual enrollment process during February. By becoming enrolled members, youth have the opportunity to join a club, exhibit projects at the county and State Fair, participate in contests, and apply for special awards and recognition.

4-H is Nebraska’s largest youth development organization – empowering nearly 140,000 across the state with the skills to lead for a lifetime. With the support of 12,000 volunteers, Nebraska 4-H helps youth develop and practice life skills through clubs, camps, school enrichment, afterschool, and special interest programs. In Box Butte County, more than 200 4-H members and 50+ volunteers are involved in 4-H.

To learn more about how to get involved, visit https://4h.unl.edu.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident young people who tackle issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. In Nebraska, 4-H is present in all 93 counties through clubs, camps, school enrichment, afterschool programs, and special interest programs. Learn more about 4-H at 4h.unl.edu, find us on Facebook at facebook.com/nebraska4h, on Twitter at twitter.com/nebraska4h, and on Instagram at Instagram.com/nebraska4h.

Contact: Ashley Fenning, 4-H Assistant – astevens4@unl.edu

Melissa Mracek, 4-H Educator – mmracek2@unl.edu

415 Black Hills Ave

Alliance NE 69301