Box Butte County 4-H had its first ever First Lego League teams compete in the Regional First Lego League competition.

Two teams created an innovative project, designed a robot, and participated in the robot game. The Alliance of Box Butte members include Raelee Woltman, Kade Johnston, AJ Hamburger, and William Harris. The Box Butte Minion group members are Callin Foster and Sierra Jordan.

The Alliance of Box Butte created a UPS truck that had a solar panel roof to help make UPS trucks more environmentally friendly. The Box Butte Minions group added a belt to the axel of a hybrid car to help the car recharge its battery while moving.

The Box Butte Minions scored 140 points during their robot game. The Alliance of Box Butte scored 150 points.