Box Butte County 4-H Shootings Sports Youth Qualify for Daisy Nationals

The Box Butte 4-H Club, Guns-R-Us are competing at Daisy Nationals in Roger, Ark. from June 29 through July 4. The Guns-R-Us Club qualified during a two-day State BB Gun and Air Rifle match at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell in March.

“The BB Gun portion was held on Saturday, March 19,” said Box Butte County 4-H Assistant Ashley Fenning. “The BB gun competition consisted of a 50-question written test, given prior to the two-day shooting event, and 40 recorded shots consisting of 10 shots in each of the shooting positions: prone, standing, sitting and kneeling.”

“The Guns-R-Us 4-H Club is small in numbers but came through big in competition, winning the State BB gun competition,” she said.

With that placement, the team consisting of Ashley Carr, Aleeah Schaefer, Keghan Schaefer, Makenna Quick, Callie Schaefer and alternate Katrina Karell will be competing at the national level.

“At Daisy Nationals, contestants will take a written test one day, shoot 2 positions one day and then the remaining 2 positions on another day,” said Fenning. “The qualifying top three teams from every state get the opportunity to attend and shoot at this competition. Other fun activities are planned as well for the youth and 4-H adult volunteers attending.”

The individual placing at the State competition on March 19 are as follows, Box Butte County Guns-R-Us team-1st (all placing is in their individual age groups) Ashley Carr-3rd, Caylie Schaefer-5th, Aleeah Schaefer-6th, Keghan Schaefer-7th, Makenna Quick-9th and Katrina Karell- 22nd.

“The State Sporter and Precision Air Rifle Competition was held Sunday, March 20,” said Fenning. “The team also placed 2nd in Sporter Air Rifle. That team consisted of Shelby Carr, Ashley Carr, Makenna Quick, and Katrina Karell. Sporter air rifle consisted of 60 record shots 20 in each discipline prone, standing and kneeling. That day also was the precision air rifle competition which consisted of 40 standing targets.”

The individual placings at the State competition in Sporter Air Rifle are as follows: Ashley Carr-2nd, Shelby Carr-3rd, Makenna Quick-8th, and Katrina Karell-15th. Precision Air Rifle results: Shelby Carr-2nd, Ashley Carr-2nd, Makenna Quick-4th, Rasine Bolek-7th.

“Congratulations to all the shooters who competed at the State match and best of luck to those going on to shoot at Daisy Nationals,” said Fenning.

