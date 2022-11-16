Box Butte County 4-H Upcoming Events

Sweater Workshop Box Butte 4-H is hosting a Light Up Your Sweater workshop on Tuesday, November 29th starting at 4 pm at the Multipurpose Hall in Hemingford. Youth will take a sweater and style it up with wearable lights. The workshop will cost $10 and is limited to 10 young people over the age of 8. Please register with the Extension Office at (308) 762-5616 by November 21st.

December Maker DayDo you know of youth who are interested in making this December? Box Butte County 4-H has the workshop for them! On December 11th from 2 to 5 pm at the Westside Event Center youth can participate in four different workshops. There is a variety of activities to choose from, some from ages 5 to 7, 8 to 18, and some for all ages. Some of the activities have different costs and a couple are free. Youth must preregister. To register visit https://go.unl.edu/3q6t or contact the Extension Office at (308) 762-5616 for more information.