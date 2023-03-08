The selection committee for the vacancy on the Box Butte County Board of Commissioners met on Thursday, March 2 to conduct interviews with individuals that applied for the open position. Michael Sautter was offered the position created by the resignation of long-time Box Butte County Commissioner Mike McGinnis. Sautter is a CPA at the offices of Dietrich & Sautter.

“I’m honored that the selection committee chose me for this position,” said Sautter.

Suatter joined the meeting as Vice-Chair for the meeting on Monday, March 6 alongside Chairman Steve Burke and Commissioner Brett Ditsch. Board assignments that were given split between Ditsch and Burke were given to Sautter.

During the meeting the board accepted the resignation of long-time Box Butte County Extension staff member Carol Kleinsasser.