Box Butte County Commissioner Candidate Forum

The Alliance Chamber of Commerce had hopes of hosting a candidate forum for local candidates running for the Alliance City Council and the Box Butte County Commissioners. However, due to scheduling conflicts the chamber opted for a questionnaire instead.

“It is too bad that we could not host an in person forum,” said Alliance Chamber Director Susan Unzicker.

Unzicker mentioned the possibility of a video question/answer segment on the chambers Facebook page. Will update if that comes to fruition.

There are currently two seats available on the Box Butte County Commissioners Board. Current Commissioners are Steve Burke, Mike McGinnis, and Trish Johnston. McGinnis and Johnston are both running as incumbents along with opponent Brett Ditsch. Questions were sent to all three that will be on the ballot with answers not returned from McGinnis.

1. Please tell us about yourself.

Brett Ditsch – Hello, I’m Brett Ditsch, I’m a lifelong resident of Box Butte County. I farm and ranch here in Box Butte County. My wife Jayme and I believe that Box Butte County is one of the best places to live that’s why we’ve chose to live here and raise our son.

Trish Johnston—I’m Trish Johnston, married to Brian, mom to Matt, Mike (Jessee), and Liz. I have worked at Redman’s Shoes for over 30 years. I have been involved with Youth Baseball & Softball in Alliance and Hemingford, Chamber of Commerce, Heritage Days Committee and helped with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, hiking, lifting weights and reading.

2. What do you see as the primary functions of county government?

Brett Ditsch – What I see is a primary function of county government, one is to listen to the people what they are thinking and what their opinions are and trying to figure out the best way to help. Making sure that everybody’s concerns are being addressed and taken care of.

Trish Johnston—The primary function of county government is to serve the people, and that means supporting entities like Box Butte County Extension, Box Butte Development Corp. and Panhandle Public Health, as well as keeping county roads safe and making sure our Sheriff’s department has up to date technology, training, and equipment to do their job.

3. The County Commissioners have just completed major projects requiring bonds, including updating the Courthouse and improving roads, especially West Otoe Road. How soon should you attempt another major project, and what would that be?

Brett Ditsch – This is something that will have to be looked at and when it comes up the cost and the need to get it done. The county roads would be one of those things, but I think if we can just keep a good maintenance on the roads, we should be fine.

Trish Johnston—In my opinion, at this time, we would not try another major project until the current bonds are paid off. Future projects could include road projects to keep our county roads safe for our producers and citizens, or perhaps building additions to accommodate more county services under one roof.

4. Raising the revenue to pay for all the services that county government performs is one of the biggest challenges facing county commissioners. Citizens often expect government to deliver more and better services to meet challenging community needs, but they are rarely enthusiastic about paying the bill. What are some ways to keep spending down?

Brett Ditsch – That is difficult question to answer. That’s something all the commissioners will have to really sit down and talk about. The best way to budget every year they already do that, but maybe a new individual has different and new ideas.

Trish Johnston—I think the best way to keep our spending down is to streamline services, reduce redundancy, and use existing technology to its fullest.

5. How can we better promote Box Butte County?

Brett Ditsch – I think the people in Box Butte County are doing a great job on promoting what Box Butte County has to offer it’s just more of a lifestyle thing. We are a rural community, and it just takes the right person to live here. “Honestly it’s not for everyone” western Nebraska takes a specific type of person to live here.

Trish Johnston – I think this is an interesting question for a county commissioner. As I said previously, Box Butte County is the middle of everywhere, we are an entrepreneur’s blank canvas. Our best kept secret is our amazing people who live, work, and play here, devoting themselves to the betterment of the communities they love.

6. Box Butte County has had a lot of trouble keeping a public defender. Can you recommend any changes so we can keep that position filled?

Brett Ditsch – Well sounds like we already have a public defender hired. I think it’s just going to take someone looking for the quality of life that we have to offer here in Box Butte County.

Trish Johnston—To keep this position filled, we will have to look at the fact that the budget for this office has not increased much over the last 10 years. As the rate of attorneys coming to our county decreases, recruitment will continue to be difficult. I think promoting this position as a stepping stone to private practice may help in the recruitment process.

7. Why should a person vote for you for the Box Butte County Commissioner?

Brett Ditsch – I think people should vote for me because I’ll bring a new perspective for the commissioners. I live on and travel the county roads. I believe in doing the things the right way and the most efficient and cost-effective way possible. I will stand up for what I believe is right for you the people of Box Butte County.

Trish Johnston—Since being appointed to the position in January, many people have asked me what my agenda is, I have no agenda, other than to serve the people of the county. To be a set of listening ears and a voice for your concerns. I have lived, loved and worked in Box Butte County my entire adult life. I have the skills, the time, and the willingness to continue to serve the people of Box Butte County as your Elected County Commissioner.