Box Butte County Development Corp Recognizes Buchheit

“Eleven years. Wow, has it been that long? That is eleven years of assisting entrepreneurs and business owners. Eleven years of listening to ideas and finding ways to execute them. I’ve cried with some, an celebrated with others. I show up for you and them every day. There are more times than not that my mind is always working, to find ways to make life better and the communities I serve bigger. I do this for my family and yours. It doesn’t happen overnight. It doesn’t happen at a drop of a hat. It takes time. Ideas need developed. The bulk of what I do is always behind the scenes. I’m always trying to connect people the best way I can to real estate, a home, an idea, money, and people.”

“It takes more than just me to make it happen. It takes all of us working together towards a common goal. Your membership and our partnership are what allow that to happen. We all need to change the mindset of being a ‘NO’ ‘That Won’t Work’ ‘That will never Happen’ society. We’ve got to quit discouraging ideas. We need to help make them a better idea. Find ways to make them happen. Part of that is probably educating the public on the process or that sometimes we just really need a champion that can dedicate the time and effort to that one specific project/idea. I don’t think they understand that that is what is happening in these other communities. If the people want it, they step up to make it happen. All of that weight can’t be left to ride on my shoulders, the city, the village, or the county. It’s you, it’s them, it’s us. It’s a partnership.”