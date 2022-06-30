 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOX BUTTE COUNTY FAIR

Box Butte County Fair 5K Memorial Fun Run/Walk Set

The 2022 Box Butte County Fair 5k Memorial Run/Walk Pre-Registration is now open! 

Go to www.bbcofair.com and hit the "5k" tab from the drop-down menu at the top to find the link to register. If you would like a t-shirt on race day, you must fill out the quick pre-registration form on the website by Friday, July 8. There will be no more T-shirts ordered after July 8. Payment will be taken on race day OR you can drop it off or mail it to the Fair Office at POB 608. The registration fee is $20.

You can also call coordinator Michaela Gasseling at 487-5854 to get registered and/or to order a t-shirt. 

This year, the race date is Saturday, August 13. The walkers will start at 7:15 a.m., the runners who would like to be timed will start at 7:30. 

There is race-day registration from 6:30-7 a.m., but no t-shirts will be available for same-day registrations.

Start and Finish lines are again on the west side of the Hemingford City Park. The course is an out-and-back course, and is entirely paved except for a short distance in the middle. Walkers, and those who don't wish to be timed are welcome to skip the gravel. This makes it great for kids riding bikes, and for anyone pushing a stroller!

This year we are running and walking to honor:

Betty Bedient

Jeff Benda

Alan Danbom

Laurie Davis

Sherry Hunter

George Krejci

Adam Kuhn

Kimber Romick

George Wickham

Tim Wickham

See you in August! Please call Michaela with any questions.

