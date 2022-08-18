Box Butte County Fair Wrap-up

Well, just like that, the 2022 Box Butte County Fair has come and gone. Another year of events at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds is in the books.

“Attendance was great,” said Box Butte County Fair Board President Ron Henzler. “Overall, it went very well.”

A total of 2,074 tickets were sold for the concert on Saturday. The buzz and excitement for Ian Munsick brought concert goers from far and wide. The addition of the VIP area for those attending the concert from Waterhole #9 was also a welcome addition to the fair.

“It was the most attended concert since Charlie pride back in the 80s,” said Henzler.

“Attendance overall was average to a little above with the concert probably being one our best ever attended events,” said Fair Board Vice President Jake Frost.

Munsick put on one heck of a show with a variety of his music and other hits played. Fair Board Members stated that he was a pleasure to have and very courteous.

The livestock buyer’s meal on Saturday before the livestock auction was also a popular event this year with 450 steaks served.

We got a bit of rain on Saturday morning but the weather cleared up nicely for the parade.

Winners for the parade went to:

Youth – 4H Lil’ Critters

HHS Cheerleaders

Novelty – Christian Motorcycle Association

Antiques – Model A

Bob and Brad Haas with their tractors

Horse Riders – Dave Paris and his kids

FFA members

Floats – Sorensen Irrigation

Nebraska Bank

Overall – Sorensen Irrigation

Bright and early, before the parade the Box Butte Co. Fair 5K Memorial Walk/Run began.

Michaela Gasseling organized the 2022 Memorial Run/Walk again this year

“We were right around 100 walkers, runners, stroller pushers, and a couple of bike riding kiddos,” said Gasseling. “It was such great weather.”

This year we are running and walking to honor:

Betty Bedient

Jeff Benda

Alan Danbom

Laurie Davis

Sherry Hunter

George Krejci

Adam Kuhn

Kimber Romick

George Wickham

Tim Wickham

Results from the Memorial 5K:

Overall male: Ryan Bunnell from Colorado with a time of 21:49

Overall female: Ellie Walls from Alliance with a time of 25:00