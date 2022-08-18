 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box Butte County Fair Wrap-up

The Ian Munsick concert at the Box Butte County Fair was the most attended concert in the history of the fair with over 2,000 tickets sold.

Well, just like that, the 2022 Box Butte County Fair has come and gone. Another year of events at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds is in the books.

“Attendance was great,” said Box Butte County Fair Board President Ron Henzler. “Overall, it went very well.”

A total of 2,074 tickets were sold for the concert on Saturday. The buzz and excitement for Ian Munsick brought concert goers from far and wide. The addition of the VIP area for those attending the concert from Waterhole #9 was also a welcome addition to the fair.

The 2022 Box Butte County Fair Grand Marshals John and Carolyn Annen with members of the fair board. 

“It was the most attended concert since Charlie pride back in the 80s,” said Henzler.

“Attendance overall was average to a little above with the concert probably being one our best ever attended events,” said Fair Board Vice President Jake Frost.

Munsick put on one heck of a show with a variety of his music and other hits played. Fair Board Members stated that he was a pleasure to have and very courteous.

The livestock buyer’s meal on Saturday before the livestock auction was also a popular event this year with 450 steaks served.

We got a bit of rain on Saturday morning but the weather cleared up nicely for the parade.

Box Butte County Fair Wrap-up

The 2022 Box Butte County Fair Royalty was crowned on Wednesday night in Hemingford.

2022 Box Butte County Queen Brinna Phillips and 1st Attendant Elizabeth Mayer are pictured in front with Miss Congeniality Peyton Kindred and 2nd Attendant Avery Davies in back. Look for the Queen Contest story and more pictures in this section.

Winners for the parade went to:

Youth – 4H Lil’ Critters

HHS Cheerleaders

Novelty – Christian Motorcycle Association

Antiques – Model A

Bob and Brad Haas with their tractors

Horse Riders – Dave Paris and his kids

FFA members

Floats – Sorensen Irrigation

Nebraska Bank

Overall – Sorensen Irrigation

Bright and early, before the parade the Box Butte Co. Fair 5K Memorial Walk/Run began.

Michaela Gasseling organized the 2022 Memorial Run/Walk again this year

“We were right around 100 walkers, runners, stroller pushers, and a couple of bike riding kiddos,” said Gasseling. “It was such great weather.”

This year we are running and walking to honor:

Betty Bedient

Jeff Benda

Alan Danbom

Laurie Davis

Sherry Hunter

George Krejci

Adam Kuhn

Kimber Romick

George Wickham

Tim Wickham

Results from the Memorial 5K:

Overall male: Ryan Bunnell from Colorado with a time of 21:49

Overall female: Ellie Walls from Alliance with a time of 25:00

