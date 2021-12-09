 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box Butte County RSVP offering Tree of Love
0 comments

Box Butte County RSVP offering Tree of Love

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Box Butte County RSVP invites the community to include a nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Valor General Store for the residents at Hemingford Community Care Center and at Carter’s in Alliance for the residents of Highland Park Care Center.

Members of the community can participate by stopping by Valor’s and/or Carter’s and selecting an ornament to purchase a gift for a nursing home resident.

Gifts purchased for this event should be left at Valor’s or Carter’s no later than Wednesday, Dec. 15.

For questions, contact Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293 for details and questions.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcat Gingerbread House Contest
News

Bobcat Gingerbread House Contest

The High Ability Learner Program is hosting a gingerbread house contest for All Bobcat students. Students will utilize their creativity, scien…

+14
HVFD hosts Appreciation Night
News

HVFD hosts Appreciation Night

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department held their Annual Appreciation Night at the HVFD Fire Hall on Saturday, Nov. 6. The event always draw…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News