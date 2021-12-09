Box Butte County RSVP offering Tree of Love

Box Butte County RSVP invites the community to include a nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Valor General Store for the residents at Hemingford Community Care Center and at Carter’s in Alliance for the residents of Highland Park Care Center.

Members of the community can participate by stopping by Valor’s and/or Carter’s and selecting an ornament to purchase a gift for a nursing home resident.

Gifts purchased for this event should be left at Valor’s or Carter’s no later than Wednesday, Dec. 15.

For questions, contact Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293 for details and questions.