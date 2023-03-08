NORFOLK - Northeast Community College in Norfolk has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Fall 2022 semester.

To be named to the President’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-twenty-six students made the President’s Full-time Honor List this past fall semester. Students named to the Deans’ Honor List must have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above and be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours. Two-hundred-fifty-five students were also named to the Deans’ Honor List.

Another three-hundred-fifty-four students named to the President’s Part-Time list attained a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least six credit hours, and one-hundred-twenty-four students named to the Deans’ Part-Time list earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above while taking at least six credit hours.

The following Box Butte County students were named:

DEANS’ HONOR LIST-Full-time, Fall 2022

Hemingford – Ethan Specht.

Alliance – Shawnee Christner.

DEAN’S HONOR LIST Part-Time, Fall 2022

Hemingford – Rebecca Hanson.