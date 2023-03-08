TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College recently announced the honor rolls for the Fall 2022 semester. There were 147 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.