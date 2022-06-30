Box Butte County Youth Participate in Premier Animal Science Event

Last week youth from across the state of Nebraska met in Lincoln to participate in the Premier Animal Science Event (PASE) on the University of Nebraska – Lincoln's East Campus.

“There were over 477 youth contest entries,” said Melissa Mracek, North Panhandle 4-H Educator.

4-H members from Box Butte County participated in the Livestock and Meat Judging Contests.

In the Livestock Judging Contest, the Senior team consisting of Seth Meyring, Josie Sanders, Talan Smith, Justine Wilkinson from Scottsbluff, and Jessica Wilkinson from Scottsbluff received Top Senior team, qualifying to attend the National Competition in Louisville, Ky. in November.

Seth Meyring was awarded Top Individual judger. Jayda Meyring was awarded second individual judger, Josie Sanders placed twelfth, and Talan Smith placed tenth overall.

The Intermediate team consisting of Trey Carter, Ainslee Woltman, and Caysen Robertson placed tenth as a team. Trey and Caysen placed within the top 20 as individual judgers.

The Box Butte County Meats Judging team placed third overall. This team consisted of Jayda Meyring, Seth Meyring, and Josie Sanders.

A combined team representing Box Butte and Scottsbluff counties placed 1st in three out of four categories. The team placed 1st in Cattle, Swine, and Reasons. The team earned 3rd place in the Sheep and Goat Division. With all categories combined they were the overall champions winning the contest by 94 points.

Individual awards were as follows:

Talan Smith (of rural Hay Springs): 9th in Cattle, 10th Overall

Jessica Wilkinson (Morrill): 2nd in Cattle, 3rd Overall

Josie Sanders (of rural Alliance): 3rd in Reasons

Justine Wilkinson (Morrill):10th in Cattle, 2nd in Swine, 8th Overall

Seth Meyring (of rural Alliance): 1st in Cattle, 1st in Swine, 4th in Sheep/Goats, 1st in Reasons, 1st Overall

Jayda Meyring (of rural Alliance) also competed as an individual earning the honors of: 3rd in Cattle, 6th in Sheep/Goats, 5th in Reasons, 2nd Overall

In the Intermediate Division Ainslee Woltman, Cayson Robertson, and Trey Carter competed.

Trey Carter won the honor of 4th in Swine and Ainslee Woltman was 10th in Reasons. The team ended up 4th in Reasons.

