Box Butte dispatch negotiations continue with Scotts Bluff

The Box Butte County Sheriffs Office, Box Butte County Commissioners and officials from Scotts Bluff County have been in talks concerning taking over dispatch for the sheriffs department.

Dispatch for the Box Butte County Sheriffs department is handled in-house from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However during weekends and from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekdays, calls are being answered by a member of the Alliance Police Department dispatch team for just over $10,000 a month.

The sheriffs department would like to move dispatch over to a third party full time. The City of Alliance has expressed that they would increase what they charge the Box Butte County Sheriffs Department to roughly $26,000 a month for their services for full-time.

“I’m not going to pay over $300,000 a year to pay the city to dispatch,” said Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry. “They have overpriced us to the point where they are wanting to charge the county these big bucks to dispatch when Scottsbluff will give us a better price.”

“I don’t like going out of town to spend tax payers dollars but if that’s the route we are forced to take then we have no choice.”

“Where they came up with those figures we have no clue,” said Mowry. “The county is not the provider of the city’s benefits or capital gain.”

Mowry and County Commissioner Steve Burke met with the Scotts Bluff County 911 Advisory Board to discuss a plan to provide dispatching services to residents of rural Box Butte County.

“It’s in the works to be a done deal,” 911 Communications Director Tyler Rexus told the board. “It’s what they desire to have happen, but it is still a process.”

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, Aug. 15 with continued discussion about the dispatch plan on the agenda.

Rexus provided the board with an update on his dispatch center taking over for Box Butte County’s calls. He said a technical feasibility study showed it could be done.

Since the Scotts Bluff County board previously said it didn’t want county taxpaying constituents to subsidize services, it is proposed Box Butte County would contribute 8% of the overall budget for the dispatch center despite the affected population being just 6.93% of Scotts Bluff County’s current workload.

“They want it based off of population served so we took the latest census data from Box Butte County and took the City of Alliance out of it, so just including the Village of Hemingford and rural residents we came up with the 8%,” said Burke.

The proposal also calls for Box Butte County to pay the dispatch center $11,091.47 per month instead of the previously discussed $10,500 for personnel costs and to bring on a new hire for the extra workload.

Box Butte County would also pay all equipment costs for its end separately from that amount. Additionally, they’d provide training to Scotts Bluff County dispatch staff.

“My thoughts on this project are we’re kind of in a political back-and-forth,” Rexus told the board. “Once the acquisition has been approved by my own advisory board … there’s been provisions for Box Butte joining that board.”

Rexus said the counties’ communications staff will keep in touch about how the county governments vote. Once all parties are in agreement on the specifications, representatives of the two counties can move forward with technical plans.

The Scotts Bluff County Board listened to Rexus’ update, but decided not to take any action on it. The 911 advisory board met on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to consider action on officially recommending the plan to the commissioners.

“My advisory board met last night and they voted in favor of moving forward with the deal,” said Rexus. “Dispatch consolidation has been happening for years as technology has increased.”

“I would just assume see the money stay in the county but I can’t justify raising taxes enough to pay for services that are over double what it’s going to cost over there per month,” said Burke. “Both the city and the county should be able to save money by not duplicating services but it was going to cost us more money by having them dispatch for us than what we already budgeted to do it ourselves.”

Burke added, “I have sat down with members of the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department to let them know what is going on and to give them the option of keeping their dispatch with us or the City of Alliance.”

The updated plan will go before both county commissioner boards for approval during near future meetings.