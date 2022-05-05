Box Butte General Hospital, Health Foundation announce scholarship recipients

Box Butte General Hospital and the Box Butte Health Foundation announced the recipients of the BBGH/BBHF Scholarships. The Educational Scholarships offer recipients the opportunity to advance their education in a healthcare career. Congratulations to the students; keep doing great things.
BBHF Scholarship Recipients
Katelin Agler, Black Hills State University, Nursing
Jessica Hansen, Purdue University, Masters of Science in Nursing
Addison Lewis, Western Nebraska Community College, Radiologic Technologist
Keisha Sanchez, Western Governors University, Business Management Administration
Yenisey Heredia-Delgado, Western Nebraska Community College, Associate Degree in Nursing
BBGH Scholarship Recipients
Sydney Allard, Laramie Community College, Dental Hygiene
Kylie Casados, Western Nebraska Community College, Licensed Practical Nursing
Angie Davis, Doane University, Pediatric University
Luna Gonzalez, University of Omaha, ER Nursing
Dalton Krug, University of Omaha, Marketing
Riley Lawrence, University of Nebraska Kearney, Neonatal Nursing
Leyton Schnell, Black Hills State University, Dentistry
Lilly Wagner, Nuclear Medicine Amarillo College, Nuclear Medicine Technologist
Isaac Weems, Chadron State College, Clinical Psychology