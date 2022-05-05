 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box Butte General Hospital, Health Foundation announce scholarship recipients

Box Butte General Hospital and the Box Butte Health Foundation announced the recipients of the BBGH/BBHF Scholarships. The Educational Scholarships offer recipients the opportunity to advance their education in a healthcare career. Congratulations to the students; keep doing great things.

BBHF Scholarship Recipients

Katelin Agler, Black Hills State University, Nursing

Jessica Hansen, Purdue University, Masters of Science in Nursing

Addison Lewis, Western Nebraska Community College, Radiologic Technologist

Keisha Sanchez, Western Governors University, Business Management Administration

Yenisey Heredia-Delgado, Western Nebraska Community College, Associate Degree in Nursing

BBGH Scholarship Recipients

Sydney Allard, Laramie Community College, Dental Hygiene

Kylie Casados, Western Nebraska Community College, Licensed Practical Nursing

Angie Davis, Doane University, Pediatric University

Luna Gonzalez, University of Omaha, ER Nursing

Dalton Krug, University of Omaha, Marketing

Riley Lawrence, University of Nebraska Kearney, Neonatal Nursing

Leyton Schnell, Black Hills State University, Dentistry

Lilly Wagner, Nuclear Medicine Amarillo College, Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Isaac Weems, Chadron State College, Clinical Psychology

