 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box Butte General Hospital integrates Wello temperature reading kiosks into facility

  • 0
WellStationX kiosk

WellStationX kiosks will be at the entrances of Box Butte General Hospital for temperature readings starting Monday, March 28.

Beginning Monday, March 28, Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) will begin using WellStationX kiosks for temperature reading. This has been introduced all across the healthcare industry over the past two years.

Found on www.welloinc.com, the kiosk is described as the following: “WelloStationX is an automated and FDA-cleared thermometer that helps hospitals and other healthcare facilities prevent the spread of contagious illness.” The no-touch screen provides audible and visible direction to patients to optimize their face position. Unlike camera-based solutions, the kiosk uses a unique combination of infrared optics, embedded sensors, and a dedicated signal processor to measure temperature from a specific area on the face for an accurate and repeatable screening. When a visitor’s temperature reading falls below the predetermined baseline a badge is printed instantly clearing that person for entry. If an elevated temperature is recorded, an alert is sent so a staff member can assist that individual.

Kiosks will be located at the following entrances: BBGH Main Entrance, Medical Arts Plaza Entrance, the Rehab & Wellness Center, and the Emergency Department Entrance. Patients and visitors will be prompted to answer the same three questions currently asked. If their temperature is below the threshold and all three questions are answered no, a sticker stating the person is clear for entry will be printed. It is expected patients and visitors wear the stickers throughout the duration of their time at BBGH. The kiosk does not store an individual’s information. A BBGH employee will be present to assist with the transition.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Body Shop Continues to Grow

The Body Shop Continues to Grow

Members of the community got together and opened The Body Shop here in Hemingford on April 1, 2014. Since then it has thrived as both a fitnes…

State Record Fish Caught Locally

State Record Fish Caught Locally

A summary of Nebraska State Record fish brought in for the year 2021 was recently released; a few of those fish listed came from the Box Butte…

February Bobcat Pride Awards

February Bobcat Pride Awards

Congratulations to the February winners of the Bobcat Pride Awards. These awards are based on teacher nominations to recognize students who ha…

Lynn Fowle won $100 gas card

Lynn Fowle won $100 gas card

The drawing for the $100 Conoco gas card was held on March 1. Students from Consuming Fire School of Dance in Chadron sold raffle tickets for …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News