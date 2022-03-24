Box Butte General Hospital integrates Wello temperature reading kiosks into facility

Beginning Monday, March 28, Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) will begin using WellStationX kiosks for temperature reading. This has been introduced all across the healthcare industry over the past two years.

Found on www.welloinc.com, the kiosk is described as the following: “WelloStationX is an automated and FDA-cleared thermometer that helps hospitals and other healthcare facilities prevent the spread of contagious illness.” The no-touch screen provides audible and visible direction to patients to optimize their face position. Unlike camera-based solutions, the kiosk uses a unique combination of infrared optics, embedded sensors, and a dedicated signal processor to measure temperature from a specific area on the face for an accurate and repeatable screening. When a visitor’s temperature reading falls below the predetermined baseline a badge is printed instantly clearing that person for entry. If an elevated temperature is recorded, an alert is sent so a staff member can assist that individual.

Kiosks will be located at the following entrances: BBGH Main Entrance, Medical Arts Plaza Entrance, the Rehab & Wellness Center, and the Emergency Department Entrance. Patients and visitors will be prompted to answer the same three questions currently asked. If their temperature is below the threshold and all three questions are answered no, a sticker stating the person is clear for entry will be printed. It is expected patients and visitors wear the stickers throughout the duration of their time at BBGH. The kiosk does not store an individual’s information. A BBGH employee will be present to assist with the transition.