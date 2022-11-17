Box Butte General Hospital October Board Report

The October 2022 Box Butte General Hospital Board Meeting was called to order at noon on Monday, October 31st. The topics of discussion included approval of the 2022 financial audit, accreditation and safety updates, and a brief summary of the MEDITECH conversion.

Employees were also recognized and introduced at the beginning of the meeting. Gail Burke was recognized as the October Employee of the Month, Jared Carter received the Nebraska Hospital Association’s Caring Kind award, Erica Smith and Chelsea Thompson graduated from NHA’s Leadership institute, and Angelica Valdez participated on a panel discussion at NHA’s annual conference in La Vista, Nebraska. Chief Executive Officer Lori Mazanec also thanked the board for their contributions toward receiving the “Pacesetter” award from NHA for significantly exceeding the goal to the NHA PAC. New employees who were introduced to the board included Patient Registration Clerk Dana Picket Pin, Scanner Sara Meier, Quality Data Registered Nurse Jessica Anders, Nurse Navigator Carissa Reimers, Nurse Aide Destiny Fults, and Physician Assistant William Griffith.

After the Consent Calendar was approved, Kurt Moural from Dohman, Akerlund & Eddy LLC presented the final draft of BBGH’s 2022 financial audit, with no significant findings or changes. He noted BBGH’s net position is comparable to other hospitals of similar size in similar areas. The board unanimously approved.

The Quality and Safety report was then presented by Mary Mockerman, BBGH Chief Quality Officer. She noted BBGH has seen no influenza cases yet in October, but predicts an aggressive year for the flu and RSV. Accreditation Specialist Gail Burke added that the hospital is compliant after the Joint Commission lab survey. Mary Mockerman ended the Quality and Safety report by sharing a program plan for workplace violence training to the board; who voiced their support for the plan.

Chief Operations Officer Jim Bargen shared the new go-live date for the transition to electronic medical records system, MEDITECH, is February 6th, 2023.

New Business included election and approval of the board’s officers, with no changes made and all elections approved. After all credentialing was approved, the meeting was adjourned at 1:24 p.m. with no reason for executive session. The next board meeting is scheduled for November 28th at noon in the Alliance Room at BBGH. The public is welcome to attend.

