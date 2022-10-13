Box Butte General Hospital September Board Report

The Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) Board of Trustees meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 in the Alliance Room at BBGH. The month’s agenda included an update on the status of the Meditech transition, a report of the Joint Commission accreditation survey for Lab, and a discussion of an upcoming policy change. The consent calendar, September financial report, and credentialing requests were all approved as presented.

Chief Operations Officer Jim Bargen provided an update for the hospital’s electronic health record conversion from Centriq to Meditech. From September 20 – 22, the Meditech and BBGH project teams executed a mock live event. There were 13 Meditech specialists on campus working with the BBGH superusers. A superuser is someone identified within the organization who is trained to understand the new system and best practice workflows. A superuser is someone the BBGH team can look to for guidance and training. The project team selected several different patient scenarios from the current Centriq system and ran the scenarios through the Meditech Expanse system. Scenarios were simulated from actual patient episodes. The mock live event is imperative to the transition to ensure the new system is interconnected from time of admission through discharge including the financial impact, where charges and claims link correctly.

Accreditation Specialist Gail Burke presented the results from the three-day Joint Commission accreditation survey for Lab. There were five findings in total, all of which were minimal. Each finding was a matter of incorrect procedure documentation. Each finding was rated as low, with one being moderate. These results are exceptional and demonstrates the great work the Lab team does, with support throughout the hospital. The Joint Commission requires an onsite lab survey every two years.

The leadership team is currently working on amending the policy requiring mask use for staff, patients, visitors, and vendors after recent changes in guidance for healthcare settings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC). The public will be informed as more information and changes are available.

New BBGH employees include: Susan Hoff, APRN-C, Dawn Landis, Lab Clerk, Ashley Mutchie, Clinic Registration Clerk, Kimarie Roemmich, Cook, Nicole Schwartz, Cook. Also recognized was September Employee of the Month, Becky Standage, LPN, GNMSS Staff Nurse.

The next BBGH regular board meeting is Monday, October 31st at noon in the Alliance Room. The public is welcome to attend.