Box Butte General Hospital Welcomes Behavioral Health Provider

It’s with great excitement that Box Butte General Hospital announces the addition of Behavioral Health to the list of services provided at the organization through Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Susan Hoff, MSN. Susan has previously worked at BBGH before her journey to becoming a NP. Chief Executive Officer Lori Mazanec said, “The expansion of behavioral health services in Alliance and at Box Butte General Hospital allows us to build on the existing mental health services provided by BBGH and others within the community. The work completed in our Community Health Needs Assessment identifies the strong need for additional behavioral health services not only in Box Butte County, but across the state of Nebraska. Susan Hoff returning to BBGH in a different role shows the continued commitment to support our patients and loved ones.”

Susan is now accepting patients of all ages and can schedule appointments with provider referrals or self-referrals. To schedule an appointment call 308-762-7244. Susan welcomes the community to her practice with the following words:

“I started my nursing career in Lincoln working at Bryan LGH East after graduating from UNMC college of nursing. I have worked in many different areas, but primarily in Obstetrics at Box Butte General Hospital. I went back to college to obtain my nurse practitioner and noted a passion for psychiatry and mental health. I have been working at Regional West Physician’s Clinic for the last year and a half with Dr. Michael. I have enjoyed this change in my career, especially the patient population. I decided it was best to serve the community I live in. So I was grateful to accept a new position as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP) at BBGH.

I feel mental health continues to have a stigma. Mental health is an important aspect of overall wellness. People often forget the brain is an organ just like the heart and lungs. It at times needs some assistance to function properly. Just like with the heart, if you have high blood pressure, you need to take medications. The brain is no different. I provide medication management for psychiatric illnesses.

Mental health encompasses many different areas of your life. It’s not just taking a medication. I feel working with the patient as a team is very important. The patient is the best indicator if medications are working or not. Family can also be beneficial to ensure medications are working to their full potential. I want the patient to feel heard in their concerns about their mental health. My treatment style is to utilize evidence-based medicine along with discussion of the patient’s desires. I feel that BBGH’s mission to lead and innovate in healthcare delivery and community wellness compliments my style of care.”

Box Butte General Hospital is the successor of St. Joseph Hospital, serving the healthcare needs of Box Butte County and the surrounding area since 1976. BBGH is a non-profit facility, dedicated to serving the needs of residents and visitors alike. Box Butte General Hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation’s predominant standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare since 1951.

BBGH is a Critical Access Hospital with 25-beds for all patient types- acute, observation, swing, intensive care, etc.- with a staff of over 275 employees providing a variety of services. Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.