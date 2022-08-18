Box Butte Queens Crowned

The 2022 Box Butte County Fair Royalty was crowned on Wednesday night in Hemingford during the 66th annual fair queen contest.

The top three girls crowned just happen to be from Hemingford which was a nice accomplishment for Hemingford residents in attendance. Brinna Phillips was crowned the 2022 Box Butte County Queen. Elizabeth Mayer was crowned 1st Attendant and Avery Davies. Miss Congeniality was given to Peyton Kindred.

“I was so elated that we had twelve contestants in the Contest this year,” said Coordinator Barbie Applegarth. “I have been the coordinator for four years, and this was the first year that we have filled all of the slots.”

“The quality of the twelve contestants was also so amazing; they were all extremely talented and intelligent young women,” she said. “We had a great day!”

“It is always fun to see these girls come out of their shells as they become acquainted with each other. We all have a lot of fun as we interact, especially during the down time at the interview/luncheon.”

“The 2022 Royalty did a fantastic job carrying out their duties at the Fair,” said Applegarth. “It is quite an itinerary to follow, but they did it with grace and poise. They were beat by Sunday, though! I am honored to get to work with the Fair Board and run the Queen Contest. Having been a Fair Queen 40 years ago this year, this holds a very special place in my heart!”

“The competition was so much fun in itself,” said Kindred. “The whole day was just spent with new friends and it was fun to dress up and get out of my comfort zone a little. I signed up because I’ve always wanted to do it but have just been too nervous, but my friends and family pushed me to do it and I’m so happy they did.”

“I was definitely very nervous going up there in front of that many people but in the end it was so worth it,” she said. “It was amazing to be crowned and to be treated to well by everyone in the community. They really made us feel like royalty and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to try out. We all four enjoyed going out and meeting new people throughout the fair.”

“I am new to a queen contest, so it was exciting to be with other girls and compete in a way other than sports,” said Davies. “I signed up to get involved and help others. There were lots of girls with impressive qualities so when I got crowned it made me have more confidence in myself knowing I got the spot.”

“To compete in the queen contest is nothing I imagined it’d be,” said Mayer. “I thought my nerves would be all over the place, but everyone was so supportive of one another. There was tons of laughter and smiles that made everything go so much smoother. Being on stage wasn’t as scary as I thought either. In fact when I was on the stage I had a blast! I signed up to do it because I have been wanting to do it since I was little girl. It’s also an amazing way to get involved within your community and give back.”

“The competition was intimidating,” said Mayer. “All 12 girls had something different about their personality that made them shine. I was so grateful to meet all of those lovely ladies. However we also made it very comfortable for one another and it was a blast. To be crowned was exhilarating. Everyone in the community was so supportive us girls and they treated us with tons of respect. The group of girls I’m on the court with was what made it even more exciting.”

The ladies will take part in various events until a new group is crowned next year. We all look forward to watching as you represent Box Butte County.