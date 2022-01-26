BRAD STAMAN: Enjoying life's bumpy ride

He didn’t have a Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter accounts on his ride. I don’t think he even knew what those were, nor did he care.

I remember every morning dad would come in for breakfast. He’d been up for a while and before coming in, he’d walk up to the mailbox, grab the paper and bring it in. I’d take the sports section or the comics first as he read the front section. Then he’d give me the front section.

That was my first taste of this newspaper world, the social media of the day. I loved seeing Rick Myers’ photography and there was always Bill Snocker’s challenging editorial cartoons. I don’t remember any of the reporters, but the editorial cartoons gave me a love for the editorial page and Rick’s great photos made me want to become a photojournalist.

There was no internet, videos or social media, just the printed paper.

Dad enjoyed reading it; the news, the sports and he passed that on to his oldest son. One of the many things he passed on during his ride.

He always loved reading anything I wrote, good, bad or indifferent. He didn’t always agree with my columns. He was the critic I most respected; the critic I miss the most today.