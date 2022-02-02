BRAD STAMAN: Take a chance on the B side

Back when singles were the normal way musicians released new music, newspapers were the main source of political opinions. Television offered one or two stations with no clear political leanings. We were forced to be exposed to both sides of the record, both sides of an issue.

The opinion page might have a column from a Republican and second from a Democrat, or a conservative one day and a liberal the next. One day the right leaning reader might be happy, but the next they might disagree with what the liberal wrote but they would read the column. The liberal reader would agree with the column on day two, not on day one, but they would read the opposing view. By doing so, both heard the A side and the B side. They heard both sides of an issue.

Today, we can tailor our media intake to only what we already agree with. Basically, a public relations message reaffirming what is played only on our A side.

If you lean to the right, the B side is out of tune and not worth listening to. If you lean to the left, you believe the opposite.

However, sometimes the B side has something worth listening to and if we are willing to flip the record, we could find something we like.