BRAN Offers Fun and Safe Bicycling Event for its 40th Year

After a 2021 postponement due to the Covid 19 virus, the Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) is back for its 40th year in 2022.This touring event offers bicyclists the opportunity to take part in a week-long bike ride celebrating our state’s scenic beauty. BRAN is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides scholarships to Nebraska high school seniors from the overnight host communities to attend Nebraska trade schools, colleges, universities and other secondary opportunities.

The theme of this year’s BRAN is “NEBRASKA --- BEST BY BICYCLE” which will provide the opportunity to ride on paved highway shoulders on Highway 2 of the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway through the scenic sandhills of central Nebraska – a top 10 scenic route in the US. The ride will start in Alliance on Sunday, June 5 and overnight in Hyannis, Thedford, Callaway, Ord, St. Edward, Shelby and ends in Wahoo on Saturday, June 11. This year’s BRAN will again have 3- and 4-day options to ride as well as the traditional 7-day tour.

While we do provide scholarships, our ultimate goal is to offer bicyclists a safe and fun ride each year. BRAN awards scholarships to students selected from the host communities’ schools with the only qualifier that those students attend a Nebraska school or other educational opportunity.