BRAN Offers Fun and Safe Bicycling Event for its 40th Year

After a 2021 postponement due to the Covid 19 virus, the Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) is back for its 40th year in 2022.This touring event offers bicyclists the opportunity to take part in a week-long bike ride celebrating our state’s scenic beauty. BRAN is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides scholarships to Nebraska high school seniors from the overnight host communities to attend Nebraska trade schools, colleges, universities and other secondary opportunities.
The theme of this year’s BRAN is “NEBRASKA --- BEST BY BICYCLE” which will provide the opportunity to ride on paved highway shoulders on Highway 2 of the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway through the scenic sandhills of central Nebraska – a top 10 scenic route in the US. The ride will start in Alliance on Sunday, June 5 and overnight in Hyannis, Thedford, Callaway, Ord, St. Edward, Shelby and ends in Wahoo on Saturday, June 11. This year’s BRAN will again have 3- and 4-day options to ride as well as the traditional 7-day tour.
While we do provide scholarships, our ultimate goal is to offer bicyclists a safe and fun ride each year. BRAN awards scholarships to students selected from the host communities’ schools with the only qualifier that those students attend a Nebraska school or other educational opportunity.
The cost of the tour is $350 for the week or $200 for the 4 day and $150 for the 3-day tour; registration increases after April 15, 2022. Included in the fee are transportation of all gear during the week, stationary and mobile support on the road including water and refreshments, hot showers, coffee in the morning, a commemorative t-shirt and water bottle and the opportunity to ride with fellow cyclists who enjoy taking the full day and stopping to enjoy what Nebraska has to offer. Bus rides to the beginning town of Alliance is an additional charge. Registration should be done on-line at BRAN-Inc.org. There are no paid employees and BRAN is run completely by volunteers who use personal time to work for the week for the benefit of the riders.
For more information or for interviews, contact Doug Scherlie at 402-297-1230 or email bicyclerideacrossnebraska@gmail.com. Additionally, you can contact the Public Relations Coordinator, Lee Lazure at 402-689-7954 at llazure@hotmail.com.