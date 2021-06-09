Bringing the Bands Back to the Butte

In early August of 2019 the hit event Bands on the Bricks in Alliance brought bands to the Butte in Hemingford for their final performance of the year until 2020. Then the coronavirus pandemic struck and seemingly all events for the summer of 2020 were cancelled with the exception of our county fair.
In January of 2021, the Box Butte Development Corporation (BBDC) Board of Directors decided that they would be stepping away from the Bands on the Bricks Summer Concert Series due to no one organizing the event under contract. BBDC decided to open the event up for others to organize such as church groups, private businesses, or non-profit entities.
Marcie Thomas and Blanche Randolph with the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce discussed the event during a board meeting.
“We decided to bring the bands back to Hemingford for Bands on the Butte because there was such a good turnout last time,” said Thomas. “We couldn’t bear to see it die and really wanted to keep it going.”
Bands on the Butte will be on Friday, June 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Box Butte Avenue. The street will be blocked off from Niobrara to Custer with gates on both ends. Free will donations will be accepted at both gates. No alcohol beverages will be allowed in or out of the area but will be available for purchase (with a valid I.D.) once inside. Details of the vendors available have not been made official yet.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to bring an event like this to town,” said Randolph. “It will be a great thing for the community. I think people are ready to get out and be involved in things again. See and visit with some people that they haven’t seen in a while.”
Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy some fun music by local band Blue Street.
Blue Street has been playing together for about six years after they all met while attending Chadron State College.
“We’ve been one of the hardest working bands around the area for about four years; playing every weekend,” said singer Tanner Johns. “We specialize in taking requests from the crowd. We can pull off rock, country, oldies, soul, 90s and top 40s.”
Blue Street is excited to have the opportunity to play on the Butte in Hemingford. See you all on Friday, June 25. Gates open at 5 p.m.