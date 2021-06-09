Bringing the Bands Back to the Butte

In early August of 2019 the hit event Bands on the Bricks in Alliance brought bands to the Butte in Hemingford for their final performance of the year until 2020. Then the coronavirus pandemic struck and seemingly all events for the summer of 2020 were cancelled with the exception of our county fair.

In January of 2021, the Box Butte Development Corporation (BBDC) Board of Directors decided that they would be stepping away from the Bands on the Bricks Summer Concert Series due to no one organizing the event under contract. BBDC decided to open the event up for others to organize such as church groups, private businesses, or non-profit entities.

Marcie Thomas and Blanche Randolph with the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce discussed the event during a board meeting.

“We decided to bring the bands back to Hemingford for Bands on the Butte because there was such a good turnout last time,” said Thomas. “We couldn’t bear to see it die and really wanted to keep it going.”