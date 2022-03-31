Brooke Turek receives Major of the Year Award from Society for Health and Physical Educators

The SHAPE (Society for Health and Physical Educators) America Major of the Year award celebrates outstanding undergraduate students in the fields of health, physical education, recreation and dance.

Brooke Turek is a senior at Black Hills State University and is working towards degrees in Health Education, Physical Education and Sport Coaching. She will be graduating in May with a Physical Education major and a minor in Health and Coaching. Turek is a 2017 graduate of Hemingford High School and the daughter of Troy and Molly Turek. She has accepted a Physical Education/Health position for Mitchell Public Schools for the 2022/2023 school year.

Turek was nominated by Dr. Breon Derby, Assistant Professor at BHSU. Derby stated that the award was “well-deserved”.

They will travel to the National Convention on April 25-30 in New Orleans where Turek will be recognized throughout the convention and during the opening session on Tuesday, April 26.

SHAPE America is proud to honor exemplary students majoring in an HPERD field through the Outstanding Major of the Year Program.

To be nominated for the Major of the Year Award students must meet the following criteria:

• Be a current SHAPE America member (nominees who are not yet members may still be nominated as long as a membership form is submitted within one month of nomination).

• Be on track toward a degree in an HPERD field.

• Be a junior or senior.

• Have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, on a 4.0 scale.

• Provide a service to school or community (3-5 contributions) for a minimum of two years during undergraduate career.

Turek met the criteria with additional projects including:

• SHAPE SD Attendee

• Mental Health First Aid Certification

• 1st Aid/CPR Certification

• NASP Certification

• Fall Fitness Festival Volunteer: Assisted in 3-5th grade field day

• Student Support Services Mentor

• Future Teachers of America (FTA)

• Residence Life Member

• Dorm Move in Day

• Park Clean Up

• Spearfish Junior League Basketball Referee

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.