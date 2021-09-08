Brothers honored with QOV

Saturday was a big day for the Collins family as four of them were honored with Quilts of Valor at the Box Butte Veterans Cemetery by the Panhandle Blocks Quilts of Valor.

Martin Dean Collins currently resides at the Hemingford Community Care Center and was the fifth of the 11 Collins children to have served in the U.S. Air Force. He and his brothers Richard and David are sons of James and Oda Collins and were all born in Alliance.

Martin met Lois Moravek, a 1974 Hemingford High School graduate, at a dance hall west of Hemingford. They were married on May 6, 1950 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church. Soon after Martin enlisted and completed his basic training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas in November of 1951. He was sent to Cheyenne to attend school at Warren Air Force Base for five months. His wife was able to join him there. Following school, they were stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas where, DeAnn, the first of their eight children, was born. Martin served there until he was given a hardship discharge to return home to the family farm. He remained in the reserves until he was discharged in September of 1959.

The couple was married for nearly 69 years before Lois passed away in 2019. Their eight children gave them 16 grandchildren and from them came 18 great-grandchildren.