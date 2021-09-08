Brothers honored with QOV

Saturday was a big day for the Collins family as four of them were honored with Quilts of Valor at the Box Butte Veterans Cemetery by the Panhandle Blocks Quilts of Valor.
Martin Dean Collins currently resides at the Hemingford Community Care Center and was the fifth of the 11 Collins children to have served in the U.S. Air Force. He and his brothers Richard and David are sons of James and Oda Collins and were all born in Alliance.
Martin met Lois Moravek, a 1974 Hemingford High School graduate, at a dance hall west of Hemingford. They were married on May 6, 1950 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church. Soon after Martin enlisted and completed his basic training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas in November of 1951. He was sent to Cheyenne to attend school at Warren Air Force Base for five months. His wife was able to join him there. Following school, they were stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas where, DeAnn, the first of their eight children, was born. Martin served there until he was given a hardship discharge to return home to the family farm. He remained in the reserves until he was discharged in September of 1959.
The couple was married for nearly 69 years before Lois passed away in 2019. Their eight children gave them 16 grandchildren and from them came 18 great-grandchildren.
Richard Collins graduated from the St. Agnes Academy in 1958 at the age of 17. Two days after graduation, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. His parents had to provide written permission supporting his enlistment because he was yet a minor. In May of 1958, he went to basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Bexar County, Texas. Shortly after completing basic training, he was sent to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.
While at Keesler, he went to aircraft control and warning school to be a trained radar operator. Upon graduating in December of 1958, he was then deployed to Japan. He flew into Tokyo and then traveled by train to Fukuoka, Japan. He was assigned to an isolated radar site on top of Mount Seburi, the southern tip of the Island of Kyushu.
Richard was stationed in Japan for 13 months and 22 days to be exact as it is carefully noted on his map of Japan. While there, he trained the Japanese defense force and monitored the U2 flights from Fukuoka to Russia and China. Upon finishing this tour of duty and a 30 day leave of absence, he was stationed at Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, General Surveillance Air Force Station. He finished his military career there, noting that his discharge was delayed by one month due to the happenings in Cuba at the time.
Richard currently resides in Alliance with his wife Rosie. They have six children, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Richard stated that it was an honor to serve.
Then there’s the third brother, Master Chief “Torpedo-man” David Mark Collins. He retired from the United States Navy where he served from May of 1970 to 2000. In 1995 he retired from Yorktown Naval Weapon Station as Command Master Chief but enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1995 to 2000.
- Master Chief Collins was stationed in various locations.
- Naval Technical Training Center, Naval Air Station Memphis, Tennessee
- Naval Training Center Service School Command, Orlando Florida
- Two tours in Hawaii, Naval Magazine Lualualei and Naval Submarine Base Pearl Harbor.
- Two tours in Charleston, South Carolina, Naval Weapon Station
- Commissioning Crew of the USS Dixon AS-37 San Diego, California
Major Awards and Decorations of Master Chief Collins:
- Sailor of the Year Atlantic
- Sailor of the Year Pacific
- Nominated Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year
- Navy Achievement Medals
- National Defense Medal
- Navy Marine Corp Commendation Medals
His commanding officer, Rear Admiral Buchanan once stated, “Master Chief Collins consistently performed his demanding duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner. As Command Master Chief his ability to motivate, council, and resolve all conflicts was directly responsible for increased morale and productivity. He instilled pride, trust, and confidence in junior personnel enabling them to achieve and surpass established goals. Master Chief Collins’ distinctive accomplishments, unrelenting perseverance, and steadfast devotion to duty reflected credit upon himself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United State Naval Service.”
Master Chief Collins currently resides in Florida with his wife of 45 years, Jacoba. They have two sons and two daughters. They are blessed with five grandsons, one granddaughter, and a great granddaughter.
Martin's daughter DeAnn was also celebrated with a Quilt of Valor.
DeAnn Maureen Collins Morse enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September of 1971. She is the oldest of Martin's eight children. She completed her basic training in San Diego. During her six year and four month enlistment, she was stationed in California, Florida and Hawaii. She attended photography school and was a photographer for the Navy. While in the service, she met and married her husband, Dean, who was a career military man. Dean is buried in the Box Butte Veteran's Cemetery.
The Panhandle Blocks Quilts of Valor group was started in 2018 and has given out nearly 500 Quilts of Valor to veterans throughout the panhandle of Nebraska. The Quilts of Valor Foundation spans across the United States and a few other countries with 10,000 members and has honored 280,000 veterans from every branch of service.
Richard's quilt was pieced and bound by Kathy Dye, quilted by Suzanne Walker. Martin's quilt was pieced by Carol Ditsch and Trish Schumacher, quilted by Suzanne Walker, bound by Kathy Dye and Vic Bolek. David's quilt pieced and quilted by Suzanne Walker and bound by Lynda Novotny. And DeAnn's was made by Suzanne Walker.