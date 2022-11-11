 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bruce Furniture gives away $27,000 in room makeovers, celebrates 45 years in business

Bruce Furniture celebrated their 45th Anniversary in October with a month-long event. Five $4,500 room makeovers were given away to customers who registered in each store and one $4,500 room makeover to an active or veteran service member who was nominated online.

Below are all winners who were all chosen in a random drawing:

Alliance- Carla Wade

Hastings- Gayle Wademan

Holdrege- Marlene Lueking

Kearney- Callie Brown

North Platte- Amy Tuma

Military Service Member- Gene Krejci

Bruce Furniture was established in 1977 with the Alliance location, and the following stores were added: 1984 Hastings, 2000 Holdrege, 2006 Kearney, 2016 North Platte.

