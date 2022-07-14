Buchheit retires after 23 years

The smiling faces at the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union will look a bit different as long time employee Jo Buchheit celebrated her retirement on Monday, July 11. Buchheit worked at the HCFCU for the past 23 years.

“I took a little bit of a sabbatical a few years ago but now it’s really time,” said Buchheit. “It was bittersweet and tears were shed but it’s time that I pass the torch to the younger group.”

She still plans to volunteer and will still be on the supervisory committee board. I’m sure we’ll see her step in to work again from time to time.

Buchheit moved to Hemingford in 1986 with her family and is proud to call Hemingford her home.

“I’m not going anywhere,” she said. “This is where my grandchildren and sons are so this will still be home.”

Prior to the credit union, she worked part time at the grocery store for 16 years.

That’s nearly 40 years of service to the community.

“Everybody needs milk and bread and everybody needs a place to bank so between the two places that I worked I know everybody,” said Buchheit. “I love to walk and I’m still heavily involved in different things in the community so you’ll still see me around.”

“When I started at the credit union we were only open three days a week,” she said. “Janelle (Visser) was about to go on maternity leave when Kathy (Gettert, long time Credit Union Manager) asked if I would fill in. That’s how I know how long that I have worked there, I started there the week before Emily was born and she is 23.”

“It’s been 23 years and two bosses and I loved every minute of it,” she said.

Congratulations on your retirement. Enjoy some relaxing time with your family and vacations to visit your sister.