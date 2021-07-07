Calling Legion Auxiliary Members

“The Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 is a very important and worth while organization that needs your help,” said Auxiliary Member Carol Danbom.

Auxiliary meetings are held monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Apollo Court. Fewer and fewer members are attending the meetings according to Danbom.

“I know there are a lot of members who live locally and it would be nice to see your lovely faces,” she noted with a smile.

“Many of us have busy lives and it gets more difficult to manage our time,” Danbom said. “I’m hoping all of you members can schedule in this next meeting as it is a very important one.”

Members are needed to step in and fill some of the empty officer spots within the organization.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 13 at 6 p.m. at Apollo Court.

“You all have been great volunteers and I’m hoping you can understand how important it is to become more active volunteers in order for our Unit to thrive. Afterall we’ve already made it 100 years!”

Danbom said, “We will keep going as long as we keep our generations growing in the American Legion.”

Follow the Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9 on Facebook or call Carol Danbom in the evening with questions at 308-487-5421.

