Campers may reserve sites at Box Butte
Campers may reserve sites at Box Butte

HEMINGFORD, Neb. – Campers planning to visit Box Butte Reservoir State Recreation Area on May 1 and after will be able to reserve a site.

Beginning this year, half of the reservoir’s 40 campsites, each of which are located near the shore with a fire ring and picnic table, are being added to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s reservation system. That consists of 13 basic sites with no electricity, six sites with 50-amp electricity and four sites with 20/30-amp electricity. The campground’s one handicapped-accessible site is among those available by reservation. Each site may be reserved three to 180 days in advance.

Drive-in visitors camping at sites not available by reservation will continue to pay for sites and park entry permits at the iron ranger located at the campground’s entrance.

To reserve a site at Box Butte Reservoir or other attractions of the Nebraska state park system, visit nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com or call 402-471-1414.

