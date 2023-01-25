Care Center Residents celebrate staff babies

Several members of the Hemingford Care Center staff are expecting mothers.

“Our residents have taken such an active role, just as any ‘grandparent’ would,” said HCC Administrator Lori Dannar.

Residents Lynn Weldon, Lori Griffin and Loraine Evans recently tie dyed baby onesies for the little bundles of joy.

“They had so much fun,” said Dannar. “They are now looking forward to cuddling with those babies. Stay tuned for more photos to come!”

One of the expecting mothers is the Activities Director Merissa Parkhurst. She and husband, Corey welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6:42 a.m. Mommy and baby are doing great. Baby Charli Love Parkhurst weighed 7 pounds and was 20 ¼ inches long.

Parkhurst has been working at the Care Center for over four years and has taken such an active role in involving the residents in her life. So much so that on August 27, 2021 she married Corey in the Hemingford Care Center Garden in front of residents, staff and family.

In September Parkhurst and other staff members had a gender reveal party with residents. Her friends dressed in giant inflatable “baby boy” and “baby girl” to reveal the gender of the baby. They entertained the residents with a crawling race up the hall and attempted to play games in the costumes. A baby shower was held at the Care Center in December complete with cake, games and lots of laughter.

“It is important to involve my residents in my life because their lives aren’t over,” said Parkhurst. “My life has always been making others happy; it makes me feel good about myself when I can make others happy. If I could do more I would do.”