Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
For those of you that remember Maxine Graham; she was always “taking care of her boys” and the majority of the time it was behind the scenes. …
My side kick Betty Jo and I decided it was salad day. Well, where do you go for the best salad. Pizza Hut in Alliance has a great one! We also…
Back in January I introduced a bill to help drivers obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL). That bill is LB 688. The bill has advanced o…
Work is now underway on the combined town board and courtroom area, and practically completed on the rear-housed police station.
Life in the Unicameral Legislature is always full of surprises. Last week I saw things I thought I would never see. The structure of the Uni…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.