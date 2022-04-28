Catching up with alumnus Cody Laursen, Cass County's newest K9 handler

Cody Laursen, the valedictorian from the Hemingford High School Class of 2016, has been promoted as Cass County’s newest K9 handler. Laursen and his K9 partner Samson recently accepted a donation on behalf of the Cass County K9 Unit from Cobalt Credit Union for $775. Deputy Laursen and Samson were also given $300 from VFW Post 2543 in Plattsmouth. Donated funds help with the training and care of Samson.

Samson has started his training in Grand Island which will focus on his future job as a crime deterrent, search buildings, track lost children, and locate narcotics.

Laursen graduated at the top of his class academically from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island on Aug. 11, 2021.

On Nov. 6, 2021, Laursen married his college sweetheart, Kymberly Graham in a beautiful fall wedding just outside of Omaha. The couple resides in Plattsmouth with their dogs Zuma and Zeke.