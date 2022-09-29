Celebrate National 4-H Week in Box Butte County

National 4-H Week is October 2nd through the 8th this year. To celebrate this week and the great year Box Butte County 4-H has had, Box Butte County 4-H will be hosting a game night on Thursday, October 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Extension Office. Pizza will be provided. Box Butte County 4-H will also have themed days for each day of the week.
Volunteer Spotlight Sunday: create a volunteer thank you note or spotlight a volunteer on Facebook
Spirit Day Monday: wear a 4-H shirt or green for the day
Throwback Tuesday: share with a friend or post a photo of a throwback 4-H moment
Workout Wednesday: complete the 4-H yoga pledge, walk for 30 minutes or eat a green smoothie
Thank you Thursday: write a thank you note to a club leader, sponsor or workshop volunteer
Find Your Spark Friday: create a project or share with others about your favorite 4-H project.
4-H Alumni Saturday: 4-H Alumni share what 4-H taught you and what was your favorite part of 4-H.
Calendar of Events:
October 2 -8 National 4-H Week
October 7 Game Night
October 18 4-H Council Meeting at 6 p.m.