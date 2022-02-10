Celebrate Nebraska 4-H month in February

Happy Nebraska 4-H Month! During the month of February 4-Hers in Nebraska celebrate all that 4-H has to offer by taking the time to thank volunteers, sponsors and donors of the 4-H program. Youth also have the opportunity to plan a community service-learning project. Box Butte County is proud to provide opportunities for all youth to belong, and we invite you to celebrate with us this month by showing your 4-H spirit on social media and in your community!
Did you know that we offer over 150 4-H projects!? Even though the livestock, poultry and rabbit shows are really popular among youth, we also offer other 4-H project opportunities, such as, showing horses or cats and dogs, to cooking, photography, painting, woodworking, welding, gardening, and the ever-popular cookie jars and MORE! Box Butte County also offers summer workshops for youth to learn by doing hands on projects they can enter into fair.
4-H is important because it give youth a chance to show their talents that they have been perfecting all year long. It also gives them good competition and awards to strive for. Children as young as 8 by January 1 of the current year are allowed to be in 4-H. Clover Kids is a program for soon to be 4-Hers, from ages 5 to 7. 4-H gives youth an opportunity to display their accomplishments. A lot of 4-Hers would probably say that all their hard work pays off when they enter their 4-H projects at the fair.
4-H also provides good competition for youth and gives them something to strive for. 4-Hers can take their projects to the fair and judges will look over these projects and give the youth feedback on what they did well, and maybe give them tips on how they could make their project better for future years. 4-Hers try even harder the next year to reach their goals. If you go to the fair, you see youth competing in animal shows and clothing construction, all the while having fun! Most of the time youth will say they don’t remember what place they got in showmanship, but what they remember most is the memories they made with their family and friends during the week of the fair.
4-H is the perfect way for youth talents and accomplishments to be discovered. Some youths are active in multiple projects, while others focus on one area. Many don’t believe the County Fair would be possible without 4-H events. Come see for yourself and join the fun at the Box Butte County Fair.
You now might be wondering how you can take part in this exciting and belonging program? All you need to do is enroll in 4-H at v2.4honline.com. If you have animals there are a few extra steps, but we ask you contact the Box Butte County Extension Office at 762-5616 for help and if you have questions.