Celebrate Nebraska 4-H month in February

4-H also provides good competition for youth and gives them something to strive for. 4-Hers can take their projects to the fair and judges will look over these projects and give the youth feedback on what they did well, and maybe give them tips on how they could make their project better for future years. 4-Hers try even harder the next year to reach their goals. If you go to the fair, you see youth competing in animal shows and clothing construction, all the while having fun! Most of the time youth will say they don’t remember what place they got in showmanship, but what they remember most is the memories they made with their family and friends during the week of the fair.