Looking Back 50 Years Ago

NAMED: Outstanding Young Farmer-Rancher for the county by Alliance Jaycees last week is Dale Campbell of Hemingford, who farms on rented land …

Road Trip with Tami

My Road Trip this week, took me clear across town! For Valentine’s Day, my friend Betty Jo and I decided to go to Sam & Louie’s right here…