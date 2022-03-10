 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Celebrating a month of birthdays

  • 0

It’s been a month of birthdays for the Gosnell sisters, daughters of Kay Bakkehaug. Ashlyn turned 19 on February 5, Harper turned 1 on February 10 and Paisley turned 5 on March 7.

Happy Birthday girls, Mommy loves you!

Also a special Happy Birthday to Roger Bakkehaug. He turned 73 on March 9.

Announcing and celebrating birthdays and other special occasions is something that The Ledger would like to do more often as a service to the community.

Email your birthday wishes to kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

Ashlyn.jpg

Ashlyn 
Harper.jpg

Harper
Roger.jpg

Roger
Paisley.jpg

Paisley
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State Record Fish Caught Locally

State Record Fish Caught Locally

A summary of Nebraska State Record fish brought in for the year 2021 was recently released; a few of those fish listed came from the Box Butte…

Power factor explained

Power factor explained

In the Village of Hemingford Board story that ran last week it stated that fees for the power factor correction were caused by the solar field…

Fair Theme, Headliner Announced

Fair Theme, Headliner Announced

“Rolling through in ‘22” has been announced as the theme for the 2022 Box Butte County Fair. This year marks the 97th year for the Box Butte C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News