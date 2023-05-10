EMS Week began in 1974 and is used as a time to thank our local EMTs and the rest of the department who make EMS services possible in our community.

The theme of this year’s presentation here in Hemingford was, “Sounds made in the Ambulance.” HVFD members powered up various devices up to allow students to hear how they sound. Some of those devices were the stretcher, suction unit, blood pressure cuffs, and various oxygen treatments. EMTs also shared other medical supplies that don’t make so much noise. Students had a chance to ask questions about EMS services. EMTs answered great questions, such as, “what happens if two people need the ambulance, how about five people?”