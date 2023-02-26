Hemingford FFA Members have been hosting FFA Week this week. Tuesday was celebrated with “Ride your Horse/Drive your Tractor to School Day”. The event was a huge hit and fun for the whole community to see.

Wednesday’s “Dress like Mr. Karney Day” turned into a snow day and as of print time it was not known yet if there would be school in Hemingford for Thursday but if there is students are welcome to still come to school dressed like their favorite FFA sponsor and the day is also Future Ag Leader Career Day.

Friday will be Freedom Friday so be sure to wear your USA apparel.

The Annual FFA Auction has been reschedule from March 3rd to April 14 to give them more time to prepare items that will be auctioned. More details to come in future Ledgers.

Hemingford FFA Reporter Brookelynn Warner shared some news from the chapter with The Ledger:

November 16th the Hemingford FFA Chapter attended the Chadron District CDE. Ainslee Woltman completed in Jr. High Discovery Speaking, she received a 1st place plaque and is headed to state.

Six of our members competed in Ag demos: Gavin Bell, Jett Eggers, and Hunter Wyland demonstrated how to install a solar pump and received a red ribbon. Brookelyn Warner, Lilly Hasenauer and Lauren Garner demonstrated how to make a feed ration for a show calf; they also received a red ribbon.

Breana Specht competed in the Sr. public speaking event with her speech over precision agriculture and got a blue ribbon.

Savanna Hickman competed in employment skills and received a red ribbon. February 1st the Chapter went to Gordon to compete in Farm and Ranch Management and Food Science. Farm and Ranch Management placed 7th out of 17 teams and are headed to state. Food science placed 11th out of 18 teams and are looking forward to competing next year.

March 1st the chapter will be headed to Kimball to compete in the agronomy contest.