Celebrating Halloween in Hemingford

Witches, zombies, princesses and everything in between enjoyed the warm weather for the annual Hemingford celebration Treats on the Streets.

“It was great,” said Village of Hemingford Administrator Barb Straub. “I’m guessing there were somewhere around 225-250 trick or treaters that came out along with their parents.”

Starting at 4 p.m. trick or treaters took to the streets to stop at the different businesses in the downtown area as well as a few off the beaten path.

“It’s a fun time,” Treats on the Street organizer Brigette Jespersen said. “We wanted to bring the community together, provide something fun for the kids and give the local businesses a good way to advertise their businesses.”

Participating businesses included: Village Pizza, MC Signs & Decals, The Ledger, Table Top Meats, Nebraska Bank, Hemingford Credit Union, Post Office, Fallen Timber, Treasured Grounds, Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department, Mobius Communications, LUX Salon, Valor General Store, Rock Valley Physical Therapy, Sorensen Irrigation, PREMA, Farmer’s Coop, Huss Auto, Hemingford Care Center, Raben’s Market, Hemingford Library, LOCAL, Panhandle Public Heath, Panhandle Gymnastics, The Body Shop, Dave’s Pharmacy and the Utility Office.

Something new and fun this year that Jespersen decided to do was to challenge the businesses to dress up for a costume contest.

Katie Dannar and Tina Frahm over at LUX Salon were the winners of the business costume contest. The mother/daughter duo perfectly played the part of Cruella De Vil and her mother the Baroness. The Dannar’s family dog, Apollo, completed the look when he was transformed from a black German shepherd into a Dalmatian with the addition of some white spots.

“We had so much fun,” said Dannar. “Mom and I both love decorating and of course we love a good challenge so that made it all the more fun.”

Other businesses showed off their Halloween spirit by dressing up in Hawaiian, disco and tiger themes. The village ladies dressed as witches, Librarian Director Colleen Garner dressed as Old Mother Hubbard, Ryan Gasseling at Nebraska Bank dressed as Bob Ross and the Dave’s Pharmacy staff all came dressed as Pharmacist Dave Randolph himself.

After going from business to business many of the kids headed to the basketball court at The Body Shop to compete in the costume contest. The contest was divided into three groups; ages zero to 5-years-old, ages 6-years-old to 12-years-old and a teen group for anyone above 12-years-old.

“I just want to give a big thank you for the The Body Shop and Jessica Davies for helping and hosting the costume contest this year,” said Jespersen. “Also thank you to all the judges who helped.”

“The weather was gorgeous and the village always does an excellent job coordinating it. It’s so fun seeing all the families out and about,” said Davies.

Costume contest winners:

0-2: Brixleigh Brown, Breckyn Jespersen and Maverick Jespersen

3-5: Thomas Armenta, Everly Kumpf, and Emily Henderson

6-12: David (jack in the box), Paislee Thompson, and Wyatt Schumacher.

Teens: Ansley Woltman, Sophie Hruby, and Jazlyn Ferguson.

Group Costumes: Brenton and the zombie horde, Camden Yde and Harris Yde, Dakota Horstman and her dog Jet.

“Thank you everyone who participated in this year’s contest,” said Jespersen. “Everyone’s costumes looked amazing and they all deserved a prize. We hope to see you out there again next year.”

One of the judges recruited for the costume contest was Maleficent herself; better known as Hemingford High School junior/2022 Miss Scotts Bluff County’s Outstanding Teen Rylie Wright.

“I had so much fun,” said Wright. “Everyone dressed up so well and all the costumes were either adorable or spooky! I absolutely love the spooky season! Some may call me a Hallo-QUEEN!”

Her favorite was Dakota Horstman with her “ruff”eree dog Jet who entered the group category dressed as referees.

Another new addition this year was a pumpkin decorating/carving contest hosted by Treasured Grounds.

“We thought we would try something different this year by inviting the public to bring their completed pumpkins down to be displayed in front of Treasured Grounds,” said owner Peggy Hollinrake.

Treasured Grounds Pumpkin Contest Winners:

0-6 Age Category:

Rhett Kresl

Quinn Dannar

7-9 Age Category:

Paislee Thompson

Neviah Thompson

Declan Dannar

10+ Age Category:

Izzy Talon

Gaige Thompson

Branson Dannar

LaVonna Ayers

Adult Category:

Cindy Helmink