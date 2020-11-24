Celebrating the Christmas Diorama’s 65th Anniversary

As a nation we have been asked to limit Holiday family get-togethers to just those in our households. One thing that area residents and their families can do safely would be to drive through the Diorama and see the true story of Christmas. Another thing that families all over can do would be to hop in the car, turn on some Christmas music, and drive around looking at the Christmas decorations. Checking out the Christmas lights is a favorite family tradition that may have been overlooked in recent years with the hustle and bustle of our busy lives.