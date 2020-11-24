Celebrating the Christmas Diorama’s 65th Anniversary

In a world full of uncertainties and “new normals” it’s nice to see one thing remain the same here in Hemingford; stage one of the Christmas Diorama was put up on Monday by the WNCC Powerline Construction and Maintenance Technology Students. Dave Minich directed the volunteers with help from Jim Lentz, Richard Wacker, Landon Gentleman, and Ralph Hanson who provided trailers to haul and guidance to the WNCC students.
A big thank you also goes out to Box Butte County Development Director Chelsie Herian and Hemingford Public Schools staff Sandy Haas-Transportation Director and Bus Driver-Brenda Davies.
The Diorama consists of wood panels equaling the length of two and a half football fields are put up, stretching the length of the Box Butte County Fairground fence, for a tradition that has been going strong in Hemingford for 65 years.
What started as a four-scene project that was displayed in downtown Hemingford in 1955, the Christmas Diorama has grown to be 16 scenes which are displayed every year on the west edge of Hemingford.
Lunch was provided for the crew by the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce in the Multipurpose Hall.
Hemingford Chamber of Commerce Secretary Joni Jespersen recited a saying by George Steinbrenner, “When you're entrusted with a tradition, you've got to protect it."
“That has been a powerful mission by the Chamber of Commerce for a long, long time,” Jespersen added. “It takes so many people to make this enormous endeavor successful. The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is forever ‘thankful’ for the continued dedication.”
The Christmas Diorama will be on display throughout the Christmas holiday. This Diorama tells not only the story of Christmas, but also shows the Old Testament prophecy to the coming Messiah, as well as scenes of the life of Jesus.
The Diorama Food Booth at the Fair is the main fundraiser, but they were unable to open the food booth this year due to COVID. There is an account at the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union where people donate to help with upkeep of this community treasure.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancelation of most Christmas celebrations this year. Hemingford’s Believe celebration will be held online to limit community interaction and prevent the spread of the virus. Alliance has cancelled their Christmas Parade to try to slow the spread.
Even church celebrations run the risk of having to host a virtual Christmas Mass. No official announcements of that nature have been made yet but it’s a very real possibility.
2020 has been a difficult and unique year so it’s really no surprise that the Holiday Season will look a little different and unique as well.
As a nation we have been asked to limit Holiday family get-togethers to just those in our households. One thing that area residents and their families can do safely would be to drive through the Diorama and see the true story of Christmas. Another thing that families all over can do would be to hop in the car, turn on some Christmas music, and drive around looking at the Christmas decorations. Checking out the Christmas lights is a favorite family tradition that may have been overlooked in recent years with the hustle and bustle of our busy lives.
Watch the Ledger every week throughout the Season for Christmas light photos!
