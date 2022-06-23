 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chadron authorities investigate death of infant girl, father arrested
Chadron authorities investigate death of infant girl, father arrested

Chadron authorities are investigating the death of a 10-month-old girl and have arrested her father.

Riley Lenhart, 27, of Chadron, has been arrested on charges of child abuse resulting in death, accused of causing the death of his daughter, Madilynn Lenhart, according to information released by Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug.

In information released, Haug said the Chadron Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner’s Office were dispatched to investigate the girl’s death at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

After a review of the scene, witness interviews and consultation with medical personnel, Haug said, police arrested Lenhart. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

A search of online court records did not yet show a formal complaint is available in Dawes County Court as of publication.

