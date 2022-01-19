Changes bring happy campers to Lake McConaughy

Deb Schilz, mayor of nearby Ogallala, has been supportive of the changes and is looking forward to working with Game and Parks to build on the success and make the parks even more attractive to families.

“I was pleasantly surprised of how few issues there were with the process,” she said. “Most of our lake businesses commented they were on track from 2019 (didn't count 2020 due to COVID) with their sales higher than 2019. Many business owners received comments on how our visitors enjoyed their experience with knowing where they would be camping and being able to have room for their campers, tents and other belongings.”

Improved tracking

Because visitors are required to reserve campsites through Game and Parks, the agency now has the best demographical data that it has ever had to understand who visits the two parks. While most of the campers are from the Denver area, the park received overnight visitation from all 50 states and beyond. Having such data is beneficial to Game and Parks, businesses, and others who market nearby attractions.