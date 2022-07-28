Chet and Stephanie Ansley going into Dawes Ag Hall of Fame

Chet and Stephanie Ansley of Hemingford had been on the Dawes County Agriculture Hall of Fame Selection Committee’s “futures list” the past few years. The members knew that sometime soon the Ansleys should inducted because they were among the county’s numerous highly-regarded farmers and ranchers who also did many good deeds.

Unfortunately, the action did not occur before Chet lost his life in a tragic accident near the family’s ranch in southern Dawes County a year ago. The outpouring of sympathy that followed demonstrated how much friends from both near and far thought of Chet and his loved ones. Between 400 and 500 people attended the memorial service at the ranch and some $9,000 was given in his memory to help support one of his favorite charities—Christian missionaries.

The induction will take place on Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m. in the Grandstand at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron. The program is open to the public without charge.

Chet and Stephanie were high school sweethearts at Fairplay, Colo., where he was a standout football and basketball player and rodeo participant. She was a cheerleader, who recalls yelling extra loud when he had the ball. They were married Dec. 17, 1967—the day before Chet’s 19th birthday. She had recently turned 18.

They attended Colorado State University together. He rodeoed while earning a degree in agricultural education and she studied speech pathology. After graduating, the next 18 years were spent ranching with his parents east of Greeley. Their two children, Amy and Justin, were born during this time and two foster girls—twins from Ethiopia—lived with them four years.

In 1989, after things became too crowded and expensive in Colorado, they purchased the picturesque ranch that had belonged to three other esteemed couples dating back to the homestead days—Fred and Agnes Neeland (1900-19), John and Katie Engel (1919-77) and Rod and Jean Hinman (1977-89).

Stephanie recalls that initially their pastures contained critters of various colors and breeds while they took in cattle to pasture, ran others on shares and bought more of their own when possible. Eventually, Chet’s goal of building the highest quality, genetically-sound herd of Angus possible was achieved.

He was also proud that the ranch could be developed with the help of their children and later their grandchildren. First Amy and her husband Dave Jones, who now reside in Chadron, helped and now Justin and Reyna, live on the ranch. There are five grandchildren.

Chet did his own artificial insemination, pregnancy testing and much of the veterinarian work while also leading in other endeavors. He was a founder of the Power Hour of Prayer that meets each Tuesday morning in Hemingford. He also helped lead the Easter Sunrise Services held at Box Butte Reservoir, served on the Farm Service Agency Board, belonged to Gideons, was on the Cottonwood School board, and was a board member and treasurer of Open Door Church. In that capacity, he helped develop Open Door for Missions where the gifts for his memorial were given. Another top priority was always taking time to help neighbors.

One of the things he didn’t do was keep the books for the ranch. That’s been Stephanie’s job, along with helping in the hayfields and with the cattle, keeping an immaculate house and supporting Chet’s many activities.

She points out that Chet loved Nebraska—and not just the Cornhuskers. With his encouragement, three of his brothers are now western Nebraska ranchers. His mother, Ethel, who is 95 and still lives in Colorado, was thrilled to learn that Chet and Stephanie are being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Ansleys will be one of four inductees into the Dawes County Hall of Fame. The others are John and Sheri Grint and their daughter Jeri Anderson, who raise Quarter Horse colts that are hot commodities on their ranch east of Chadron; the Crawford Livestock Market; and the Chadron High School Future Farmers of America Chapter.

A year ago, Bob Delsing of Hemingford, a lifelong farmer and rancher and one of the Ansleys’ neighbors, was inducted into the Hall of Fame after he had served seven years on the Nebraska Wheat Commission, including several years as its chairman.