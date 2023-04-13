The Nebraska Department of Revenue (DOR) reminds all qualifying taxpayers who have signed an agreement with DOR under the Nebraska Advantage Act (NAA) or ImagiNE Act (ImagiNE), the respective Claim Form for Nebraska Personal Property Exemption, Form 312P or Form 1107P, and any applicable schedules must be filed on or before May 1, 2023. A separate Form 312P or Form 1107P must be filed for each project.

Taxpayers wanting to use a personal property tax exemption available from a prior NAA or ImagiNE agreement on personal property placed in service at a qualified location after the filing of a subsequent ImagiNE application for the qualified location must make the election by completing the ImagiNE Nebraska Act Personal Property Tax Exemption Election, Form 1107E, and submitting it to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The election must be made before the filing of a Form 312P or Form 1107P after the filing of the subsequent ImagiNE application.

The Form 312P or Form 1107P must be electronically filed with the Property Tax Administrator, on or before May 1, 2023. A paper copy of the appropriate form must be mailed to or filed with the county assessor in the county or counties where the project is located, on or before May 1 of the year immediately following the signing of the agreement, and each following year until the expiration of the agreement to qualify for any applicable personal property tax exemptions.

Failure to timely and properly file will result in a waiver of the property tax exemption for the current tax year. If the agreement project or projects are located in more than one county, a separate Form 312P or Form 1107P must be filed for each county. County assessor contact information is available online.

The 2023 Forms 312P and 1107P have been updated. The forms are in an excel format. Any forms that are filed not in the excel format will be rejected. Please review the filing instructions on the Form 312P or Form 1107P carefully. The forms must be complete and submitted via ShareFile.