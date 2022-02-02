 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Collecting quilts, blankets for fire victims
0 Comments

Collecting quilts, blankets for fire victims

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Quilting

Quilts are blankets made out of three woven layers that often tell stories through their designs. Quilts can be traditional or modern using updated fabrics and patterns that can fit any style.

 Nathan J Fish/Sun-News

The devastating 6,000-acre Marshall Fire burned nearly 1,000 homes in a suburban area near Denver just after the holiday season on December 20, 2021.

“So many people lost everything that they owned,” said local resident Peggy Moser.

Tens of thousands of residents from the small communities of Superior and Louisville were evacuated including Moser’s sister that lives just a few blocks away from where the fire stopped.

“She was lucky but so many weren’t,” said Moser. “So many citizens from around that area stepped up to help with donations or opened their homes to those that lost theirs. There were even restaurants that offered meals to those that lost everything.”

Colorado fire officials are speculating that the fire that caused $513 million in damage was caused by a downed power line combined with the high winds.

Moser enlisted the help of her friend Donna Engel to help collect quilts and blankets from local residents to give to those affected.

“We have between 40 and 50 collected so far,” said Moser. “Most are brand new but there are some quilts that are like new.”

If you would like to donate a quilt or blanket, please contact Peggy at (308)763-1320 or Donna at (308)760-1772. Moser plans to take a car full over to be distributed next week but will take another load after that if needed.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remembering the blizzard of '49
News

Remembering the blizzard of '49

As the Panhandle recovered from a recent snowstorm, residents can take solace in the fact that it is far from the worst the area has experienc…

ADRIAN SMITH: Bait and switch
News

ADRIAN SMITH: Bait and switch

One year ago this week, I attended the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris. While I was deeply disappointed in the elect…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News