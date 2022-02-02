Collecting quilts, blankets for fire victims

The devastating 6,000-acre Marshall Fire burned nearly 1,000 homes in a suburban area near Denver just after the holiday season on December 20, 2021.

“So many people lost everything that they owned,” said local resident Peggy Moser.

Tens of thousands of residents from the small communities of Superior and Louisville were evacuated including Moser’s sister that lives just a few blocks away from where the fire stopped.

“She was lucky but so many weren’t,” said Moser. “So many citizens from around that area stepped up to help with donations or opened their homes to those that lost theirs. There were even restaurants that offered meals to those that lost everything.”

Colorado fire officials are speculating that the fire that caused $513 million in damage was caused by a downed power line combined with the high winds.

Moser enlisted the help of her friend Donna Engel to help collect quilts and blankets from local residents to give to those affected.

“We have between 40 and 50 collected so far,” said Moser. “Most are brand new but there are some quilts that are like new.”

If you would like to donate a quilt or blanket, please contact Peggy at (308)763-1320 or Donna at (308)760-1772. Moser plans to take a car full over to be distributed next week but will take another load after that if needed.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.