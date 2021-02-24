Community Cares Food Program extended through June

Alliance — The Community Cares Food Program, a partnership between United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County, Northwest Community Action Partnership, CASH-WA and Food Bank of the Heartland has been extended through June 2021. This program is offered to those in need of food resources.

This drive-up distribution features pre-boxed fresh fruits and vegetables and milk. Occasionally protein products will be available.

The event will be held the first and third Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2090 Emerson, Alliance. Vehicles should head South on Emerson from 25th Street and enter parking lot from the North entrance.

Patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles and the food will be placed in their vehicle by volunteers. Each vehicle will receive one distribution.

This program is sponsored by Northwest Community Action Partnership, United Way, CASH-WA and Foodbank of the Heartland. Volunteers are welcome to call United Way at 308-763-8031 or email bbc@uwwn.org to help with the food distribution.